Nigeria: Oyo Govt Sets Up Committee for Olubadan's Coronation

1 July 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Toheeb Babalola

The committee is chaired by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Ademola Ojo.

The Oyo State Government, on Monday, set up a committee for the coronation and presentation of staff of office to the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin as the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The committee is chaired by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Ademola Ojo.

This was made known in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, who also serves on the committee.

Other members of the committee are the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatunbosun, and Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Toyin Balogun.

Also on the list are the son of the incoming Olubadan, Folaseke Olakulehin, Onikepo Akande (CON), Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi, Oba Lateef Gbadamosi Adebimpe, Hazeem Gbolarumi, Toye Arulogun, Ademola Moradeyo; Sunday Odukoya, a retired police commissioner; Mogaji Abduljeleel Adanla, and Ramota Agberemi-Dabo, who is a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the Oyo State Government fixed 12 July as the Coronation date for the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Oba Olakulehin was nominated by the Olubadan-In-Council to be the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, and the State Governor Seyi Makinde has approved his nomination.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.