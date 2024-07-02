Nigeria: Auditor General Assures of Timely Submission of Reports to NASS

The AuGF said he has initiated a series of reforms since assuming duties, aimed at repositioning the OAuGF for efficient service delivery.

The Auditor General of the Federation, Shaakaa Chira, says there is an ongoing move to end the late submission of audited reports.

Mr Chira stated that the ongoing reform in the agency would ensure the timely submission of audited reports to the two Public Accounts Committees of the National Assembly, as stipulated by the 1999 Constitution.

The AuGF spoke on Monday at a workshop organised by the House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee in collaboration with the OAuGF in Lagos.

"On my part as the Auditor-General for the Federation (AuGF), I am pleased to announce that I have initiated a series of reforms since assuming duties, aimed at repositioning the OAuGF for efficient service delivery.

"At the centre of these reforms is the timely submission of quality audit reports to the National Assembly (NASS), enabling them to perform their oversight as required by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

"In view of this objective, it was very easy for the Chairman of the PAC (House of Representatives) and me to agree on the need to organise this workshop to further entrench a culture of prudent management of our nation's financial resources," Mr Chira said.

Section 85 of the Constitution provides that the Auditor General shall submit audited reports to the National Assembly.

"There shall be an Auditor General for the Federation who shall be appointed in accordance with the provisions of section 86 of this Constitution.

"The public accounts of the Federation and of all offices and courts of the Federation shall be audited and reported on to the Auditor-General who shall submit his reports to the National Assembly; and for that purpose, the Auditor-General or any person authorised by him in that behalf shall have access to all the books, records, returns and other documents relating to those accounts," section 85 of the Constitution reads.

However, in the past couple of years, the OAuGF had submitted its reports late to the National Assembly.

The last audited report submitted was that of 2019. It was submitted in 2021. The 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 reports have not been submitted.

We're committed to quality audited reports-AuGF

Speaking on the importance of the workshop, Mr Chira said he will ensure that quality audited reports are delivered by his office.

"It is on this premise that I see this workshop as a win-win situation for key stakeholders who are desirous of strengthening our public accountability.

"Further to the submission of high-quality audit reports, it is also my determination to make the OAuGF a model institution that will earn public confidence through professional conduct of its audits/periodic checks as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and other extant regulations.

"I came to this position because I was well aware of the general concerns of the auditees, being a person that rose through the ranks to become the Auditor General for the Federation (AuGF)."

We must comply with global best practices--Expert

Victor Oluwafemi, the executive director of the African Development Studies Centre (ADSC), one of the facilitators of the workshop, called for strict adherence to international standards of public financial management to uphold public trust.

Mr Oluwafemi emphasised the need to adopt informed and innovative practices in financial management.

"Our aim is to ensure that our financial management systems are up-to-date with current trends and best practices and adhere to international standards.

"By staying informed and adopting innovative practices, we can significantly enhance the transparency and accountability of our public sector financial management.

"This, in turn, will build public trust and contribute to our nation's overall development and progress.

"Together, we can build a better Nigeria where public resources are managed with integrity and efficiency, and accountability and transparency which are the cornerstones of our governance," he said.

He urged participants to actively participate, share experiences, and collaborate with one another for success.