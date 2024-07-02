Liberia: Opposition in Early 2029 Rally

Nimba County Electoral District #7 Representative Musa Hassan Bility has rallied oppositions to join forces to remove the Unity Party (UP) from power in 2029.

Without collaborative efforts, Bility suggested there is no chance to take state power from the incumbent.

Bility and other opposition leaders graced the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) political gathering on Friday, June 28, 2024.

As chair of the opposition Liberty Party (LP), Bility and the faction he controls in his party joined the Alternative National Congress (ANC) to support the CDC's 2023 presidential bid in the run-off.

Two other constituent parties that joined the CDC to form the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) have already withdrawn, leaving Congress for Democratic Change to stand alone.

Rep. Bility hailed CDCians for demonstrating a high level of resilience and patriotism that he suggested have kept the peace of the country.

Without CDCians accepting their defeat following the 2023 presidential elections, Bility said there wouldn't have been a safe Liberia today.

"There will be [the] temptation of violence to disrupt the country's peace; don't fall for it. There is noise all around Fonati [Koffa's] speakership, but even fly can't touch him," he said.

He argued that Liberia has a functional government today because the country has a speaker who loves Liberia.

"If Fonati says no today this government will not function," Rep. Bility claimed.

He indicated that the House of Representatives has explicit confidence in the leadership of Speaker Koffa, adding that not even 25% of Representatives at the House can vote to have him removed as Speaker.

For his part, former Montserrado County District #8 Representative Moses Acarous Gray cautioned the UP against an attempt to remove the speaker.

"If you touch Koffa, you touch CDC. And for Fonati not to be [a] Speaker in Liberia is for [the] CDC to decide. And to forcefully and to unconstitutionally attempt to remove the Speaker, that means there is no work," Gray said.

Gray suggested that there would be the dissolution of the First Branch of Government if there was an attempt to remove Koffa.

"We will not relent, we will not surrender. This party has never surrendered, and for 12 years, we didn't surrender and will never surrender to evil forces," said Mr. Gray.

Also speaking, National Patriotic Party (NPP) chairman emeritus Chief Cyril Allen criticized President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for allegedly surrounding himself with unscrupulous bureaucrats of the old order.

He said the people of Liberia elected President Boakai to do better for them, but the incumbent has failed in less than six months.