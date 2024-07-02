Liberia: Weah's Confident of Returning

Despite his shocking defeat at the polls in 2023, former President George Weah is poised to make a comeback in 2029 as he avails himself to the electorate here.

Former President George Manneh Weah says he is available to the Liberian electorate in 2029 as he announces his bid to return to the Presidency five years before the next election.

Mr. Weah said over the weekend, in a local radio interview, while on a private trip to New York, United States of America, that if the people call upon him in a cause of development, he will adhere to their call democratically.

According to him, he has served Liberia his entire life, and if the Liberian people call him back onboard to serve, he will answer their call and contest in the election.

Weah has criticized his successor, President Boakai, for being incompetent to lead the country. He says President Boakai lacks the knowledge to run the country and is pushing Liberia backward.

"The Liberian people still believe in me, and we had come together to succeed, and I had told them at my Church that one day, I could tell you - I'm running, or I'm not running, but anytime the Liberian people need me, I will respond to their calls, because it is very important," Mr. Weah, who conceded defeat to Mr. Boakai even before completion in 2023 said.

He cautioned Boakai to take care of the country instead of a political party, alleging that the President is violating the country's laws, which he shouldn't be.

"I'm young, and I'm the leader of the political party, the Congress of Democratic Change (CDC). When we go to our election, and they are looking for a leader, and I'm the leader on that ticket, I will be a candidate come 2029," he repeated.

Weah's latest pronouncement has sparked debate here whether he is good enough for 2029, given how he was defeated just one term in office and relinquished power, with some critics saying the popular CDC political leader has lost the taste of the Liberian people. Editing by Jonathan Browne