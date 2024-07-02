Nigeria: Yoruba Movie Actor Accuses NURTW Leader, Koko Zaria of Assault

A popular Yoruba movie actor, Lawori, has accused one of the leaders of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Ganiyu Oyedepo, popularly known as Koko Zaria, of assault.

The actor could be seen in a video shared on Monday by an X user, Oyindamola, using the handle #dammiedammie35, narrating his ordeal, saying he was inflicted with an injury on his head after being smacked with a bottle of alcoholic drink at the 2024 Idimu Day event held last Tuesday, June 25.

He indicted an unknown man in the circle of the NURTW boss as the person who hit the bottle on his head.

"As I went to meet Koko Zaria to greet him, he asked if I didn't see them here. Then, I apologised and said I would do the needful when I returned to the stage.

"I then heard somebody ask if I was Lawori, believing that he (the person) didn't know me and was meeting me for the first time. It was later confirmed to him that I am Lawori.

"While I was talking with Koko Zaria and I turned, the man took a bottle of Martell (in front of Koko Zaria and his guys) and broke it on my head," he spoke in Yoruba language.

The actor who displayed the stitched wound on his head cried for safety, seeking for justice from well-meaning Nigerians.

The NURTW leader, using the handle #kokozaria_americaboy reacted to the accusation via his Instagram page on Monday denying the allegation.

"Lawori has never offended me. We're very close. I saw a video where he said I was the one who ordered the attack on him. What did he do to me," he asked.