Nigeria: How 25 People Died, 127 Got Injured in Kano Road Crashes

Twenty-five people were killed and 127 others injured in two road accidents in Kano State on Monday.

Among the survivors, 25 remained unconscious as doctors, nurses and other supporting staff battled to resuscitate them, officials and families of the victims disclosed.

The first accident occurred around the Dangwauro International Market in Kano City when a trailer loaded with people and cows collided with another vehicle and somersaulted. 25 people died and 53 others got injured.

The second accident involved a truck carrying people, animals and other goods that overturned on the Zaria Road Flyover. No fewer than 74 people suffered injuries, while 120 goats were killed.

The accidents happened after similar incidents in recent days that also resulted in the loss of lives and property.

Last Friday, a trailer rammed into a Juma'ah congregation and killed 14 worshippers in Imawa town in Kura LGA along the Kano-Zaria road.

The following day, a truck carrying cows, onions and people overturned in the underground tunnel of the Muhammadu Buhari Road Interchange, causing extensive damage to goods worth millions, with one death reported.

While commuters and law enforcement agents were in the last few years blaming the bad condition of the Kano-Zaria-Kaduna road for increased accidents, the same people now blamed high speed after the reconstruction of the road which no longer has potholes.

Casualties in latest incidents

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kano State Sector Command, confirmed the death of 25 travellers with 53 others injured.

The Sector Commander, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said the accident involved a trailer with registration number: XA 311 ZB.

He said, "We received a call at about 3am on July 1, 2024. We dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims."

He said the accident was as a result of excessive speed, dangerous driving and overloading which led to loss of control.

He further said that during the rescue operation, items recovered included six motorcycles, 10 mobile phones, goats, rams, maize and the sum of N400,000.

He added that, "All the victims were conveyed to the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital."

He warned motorists against the unsafe practice of transporting animals and goods along with human beings.

Second accident

The spokesman of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, said the second accident was reported by SP Muhammad Auwal Abubakar, the DPO of Kwalli.

He said firefighters from Central, Kantin Kwari and Danladi Nasidi fire stations promptly responded.

Abdullahi further said, "A trailer with registration number: KMC 311 QZ, carrying 90 people, 199 goats and five motorcycles from Mai'adua to Lagos overturned on the Zaria Road Flyover.

"During the rescue operation, it was reported that 25 people were rescued unconscious, with 49 individuals sustaining injuries. Additionally, 17 people were rescued unharmed. Unfortunately, 120 goats perished, while 79 goats were rescued."

He said emergency responders, including firemen, road safety officials, police and other agencies, transported the injured to the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital and the Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital.

He attributed the accident to over speeding and loss of control by the truck driver.

Abdullahi further said that all the victims were handed over to Inspector Sabi'u Garba of the Yar Akwa Police Division.

Residents blame enforcement officers

Saminu Aminu, a resident and businessman, emphasised that both drivers and security operatives shared responsibility for the accidents.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Aminu said that the recent fuel price hike forced commercial drivers to overload vehicles to make ends meet.

He criticised the laxity of enforcement by security agencies, blaming them for not cracking down on unsafe practices like overloading.

He further said that instead of ensuring road safety, the officers often engaged in extortion, focusing more on collecting bribe than enforcing regulations.

Musa Shu'aibu echoed Aminu's sentiments, lamenting the neglect of duties by FRSC and Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs).

He alleged that while the officers were active in the urban areas, they neglected highways where dangerous overloading often went unchecked.

Shu'aibu emphasised the need for stricter enforcement of regulations, particularly during the rainy season when road conditions worsened.

He urged proactive measures to ensure the safety of all motorists, especially those operating heavy-duty vehicles, to prevent further tragedies on the roads.