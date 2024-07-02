Nigeria: Tinubu, Buhari, Yahaya Condole With Ex-Borno Gov On Mother's Demise

President Bola Tinubu and his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari have mourned Hajiya Aisa, the mother of the former Governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff.

The president, in a release issued by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, while commiserating with Sheriff, urged him to take comfort in the knowledge that the deceased lived an exemplary life defined by strong virtues and transitioned at the hallowed age of 93.

Tinubu prayed that Allah grant the departed Aljannah Firdausi and comfort to her family.

On his part, former President Muhammadu Buhari paid tribute to Aisa, highlighting her deep influence in shaping the character and the success of her children, saying that she led a glorious life.

According to the former president in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu: "There is no greater loss than losing one's mother."

He added: "My condolences to Senator Ali Sheriff and the larger Sheriff family on the passing away of their mother. May Allah accept her good deeds."

Buhari is also dispatching a team led by two of his former ministers, Mustapha Baba Shehuri and Abubakar Aliyu, and a former presidential aide, Garba Shehu to represent him at the third day prayers on Wednesday.

He also extended his condolences to the Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi and the entire people of the state on the loss of the prominent citizen.

Also, Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the former governor and prominent figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his condolence message to the Sheriff family, Yahaya expressed deep sorrow over the loss, recalling the significant impact Aisa had on her family and community.

He described her as a woman of great strength and character, whose motherly guide and legacy will continue to be remembered.

He said: "The news of Hajia Aisa's demise is deeply saddening. She lived a life full of grace and devotion, and her absence will be profoundly felt by all of us who knew her."