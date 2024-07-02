Nigeria: How We Rescued 3 in Abuja Building Collapse - Police

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the rescue of three persons from a building that collapsed in Abuja yesterday evening.

According to Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the building, located at Unity House, Area 11 by Nkwere Street, collapsed around 8:40 p.m.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, promptly responded to the distress call and led a team of officers to the scene, where they cordoned off the area and facilitated the rescue of three victims.

The victims were rushed to the hospital for medical attention, and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and FCT Development Control have taken charge of the scene for further management.

No fatalities have been reported, and the cause of the collapse is yet to be determined.

"The attention of the National Emergency Management Agency of Nigeria and FCT Development Control have been drawn to the situation, and their personnel have taken charge of the area for robust management of the scene. Further developments will be appropriately communicated in due course."