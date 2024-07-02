Nigeria: We'll Resist Move to Frame Up Reps Member, Ugochinyere - Lawyers

A group of lawyers under the umbrella of Lawyers in Defence of Democracy, yesterday, said they would resist any attempt to frame up a member of the House of Representatives, Ikenga Ugochinyere, over the position he took in the political crisis rocking Rivers State.

The lawyers, while briefing newsmen in Abuja, alleged of a subterranean move to file trumped-up charges against the lawmaker representing Ideato North/South federal constituency.

Speaking on behalf of the group, a rights activist, Mr. Maxwell Opara, said: "We have intercepted credible evidence of moves and attempts by some desperate, yet, highly placed politicians, to silence Ikenga because of his advocacy for good governance and respect for the rule of law and constitutionalism in Nigeria, especially as it relates to the recent happenings in Rivers State and the need to save the PDP from lingering crises.

"This is not the first time Ugochinyere has been framed for similar allegations in respect of the same issue, for speaking the truth to the government and standing up for justice, equity and good governance, while resisting ineptitude, abuse of power and bad governance."