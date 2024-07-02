Liberia: Musa Backs Speaker Koffa

Monrovia — Amid reports of a plot to remove Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa, Nimba County District#7 Representative Musa Hassan Bility defends the Speaker, saying, "No-fly" will touch Speaker Kofa.

Representative Bility accuses President Boakai and his ruling Unity Party of masterminding the plot to unset Speaker Kofa because he has not supported the government agenda.

But speaking over the weekend at a rally of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) in Congo Town, Bility said the House of Representatives has explicit and overwhelming confidence in Speaker Koffa's splendid leadership and that not even 25% of the House can vote him out.

The former chairperson of the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) rallied members of the opposition bloc to join forces to remove the ruling Unity Party from office in 2029, noting that without a collaborative effort, the opposition would not have a chance to take state power.

Rep. Bility hailed CDCians for demonstrating resilience and patriotism, which has kept the peace of the country, emphasizing that without them accepting defeat in 2023 and allowing the concession, which the Unity Party couldn't have done, there wouldn't be a save Liberia today.

"There will be the temptation of violence to disrupt the peace of the country; don't fall for it; there is noise all around Fonati's speakership, but even can't touch him. We have a functional government today because we have a speaker who loves Liberia. If Fonati says NO today, this government will not function," Rep. Bility emphasized.

He reiterated that an attempt to disrupt the Legislature is an attempt to destabilize the entire country. He noted that Liberians made a decision at the polls during the 2023 elections that the two big parties in the country should divide the government, with one arm going to the Executive Mansion and the other arm to the Capitol Building, so anyone attempting to change this means they want to change the outcome of the elections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Let me state this: anyone who attempts to disrupt the Legislature will be disrupting the Country, and if they want the outcome of the results of the election, which were made by the Liberian people, allowing the two big parties in this country to hold off the Executive Mansion and another to the Capitol Building and if anyone attempts to change that it means they want to change the outcome of the elections, and we will not relent to help them to have it changed," he said.

The chairman emeritus of the National Patriotic Party (NPP), Chief Cyril Allen, criticized President Boakai for surrounding himself with those he called "a bunch of unscrupulous Bureaucrats of the old order," saying the people of Liberia elected President Boakai to do better for them, but the incumbent has miserably failed under six months. Editing by Jonathan Browne