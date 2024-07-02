Liberia: LDEA Burns Drugs Worth Over $2m

Maryland County — The LDEA authorities burned the consignment of drugs on Monday, July 1, 2024, in Harper, Maryland County.

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) detachment in Maryland County has burned narcotic substances worth over L$2m.

The substances include 11.34g of kush, 0.85g of cocaine, 26.12g of heroin, and 10.5kg of marijuana that were confiscated in Maryland.

The burning exercise occurred on Monday, July 1, 2024, at Philadelphia, a local community in Harper.

It brought together the Philadelphia Township commissioner, civil society organizations, the County Attorney, a representative from Harper City authorities, the media, and joint security.

The LDEA commander in Maryland, Moses Birr, told reporters in an interview that the drugs were worth L$2,943,548.4.

According to him, the drugs were confiscated from three districts based on a tip from residents, despite a recent report labeling the agency as the least trusted security agency in the country.

Commander Birr praised officers of the LDEA for always showing up as backup during operations to confiscate drugs.

He recalled that months ago, the agency also confiscated a huge quantity of marijuana that was cultivated from Harper and similarly burned.

The Maryland LDEA boss also lauded citizens for their collaboration, saying, "You find these things in the hideout, so if someone does not give you a tipoff, you will not find them."

Based on citizens' collaboration, he noted that two individuals were recently arrested and charged with illegal possession of harmful substances. They were prosecuted, and following their prosecution, he said that they were each sentenced to jail for a year.

However, Commander Birr said the LDEA operations in Maryland are hampered by several challenges, including limited logistics.

He emphasized that the burning exercise is a tradition and commitment of the LDEA to enhance accountability, transparency, and drug reduction through burning.

Because of threats from individuals involved with the illegal drug trade and trafficking, Commander Birr said it could be risky to store dangerous substances when they are confiscated.

With the necessary support from the government, he said the LDEA will continue to combat drug crimes.

He also warned residents of the Southeast to desist from allowing drug dealers to use their homes as hideouts for drugs, substances, and criminals.