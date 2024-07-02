Nigeria: Abuja Building Collapse - Rod Union Calls On National Assembly to Stop Trend

The Iron Rod Distributors Employers Union of Nigeria (IRSDEUN) has warned its members over the usage of substandard materials for projects in Abuja, even as it called on the National Assembly to take immediate action to prevent further building collapses in the capital city.

Reacting to a building collapse at Nicholas Ukachukwu's Praco Limited Estate located in Guzape, Abuja on Friday, where a yet-to-be-confirmed number of workers have been feared dead, the Union's President, Chief Gbenga Awoyale, in a statement made available to Vanguard Correspondent in Ilorin said the recent collapse of building in an Abuja estate has revealed shocking evidence of substandard construction practices, including the use of wires instead of standard gauge iron rods in the concrete works.

"This is a clear case of criminal negligence and a ticking time bomb waiting to happen," Awoyale said in the statement, stressing that. "We cannot afford to wait until another building collapses and claims innocent lives. The National Assembly must act now to prevent further disasters."

Awoyale also alleged in the statement that the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) has failed in its responsibility to enforce building standards, by allowing contractors to get away with using substandard materials.

The Union is calling for the demolition of all remaining structures in the estate that have been built with substandard materials, as well as a thorough investigation into the construction practices of all buildings in Abuja.

"We need to send a strong message to contractors that substandard construction will not be tolerated in this city," Awoyale said. "We owe it to the people of Abuja to ensure that their lives and properties are safe."

Similarly, the union commended the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) for its recent crackdown on steel manufacturing companies suspected of producing substandard products across Nigeria.

The union also praised the FCCPC's diligence in addressing the issue, particularly in light of the inactivity of the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON).

Following a court order secured by the FCCPC from an Abuja High Court, the commission launched a sting operation on several steel manufacturing plants across the country.

The court order, granted by Hon. Justice R. N Ofili Ajumogobia in suit no FHC/ABJ/CS/557/2024, authorized the FCCPC to conduct searches on Phoenix Steel Limited, African Foundries Limited, African Steel Mills Limited, Monarch Steel Mills Limited, Sunflag Nigeria Limited, Top Steel Limited, Pulkit Steel Limited, Landcraft Industries Limited and Hongxing Steel Co. Limited, including any other steel company operating in the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Awoyale said, "We applaud the FCCPC's efforts to curb the production and distribution of substandard steel products. Their recent sting operation is a step in the right direction, and we urge them to continue their vigilance in ensuring that only quality products are available in the market."

"Having been at the forefront of advocating for quality standards in the steel industry, we identify with this move by the FCCPC as a significant step towards achieving that goal and call for working partnership with them as industry players to achieve even greater results and save Nigerians from risk of building collapse.

"We are open to active participation in sanitizing our steel production sector. We equally warn against financial inducements that may be offered by some of these manufacturers to frustrate the noble efforts of the FCCPC", he added.