Nigeria: U.S. Reiterates Commitment to Nigeria At 248th Independence Day Celebration

Will Stevens, the U.S. Consul General in Lagos, on Monday reiterated his country's commitment to a shared partnership and strengthening of bilateral relations with Nigeria.

Stevens said this in his address during the celebration of America's 248th Independence Day, organised by the U.S. Consulate in Lagos.

He said that as the two largest presidential democracies in the world, Nigeria and the U.S. shared incredibly deep values and histories that are robust examples to the rest of the world.

He said, "This is a day when friends and family gather to celebrate the founding of America to reflect on who we were, who we are, and who we can become, and to reaffirm the principles that got us to where we are today."

According to him, Nigeria and the U.S. have a shared commitment to a government of the people, by the people and for the people.

"We recognise democracy is not a destination, but a continuous journey where elected officials and citizens work together to address the needs of all and make compromises, sacrifices, and struggle together to make the place better than it was.

"This makes Nigeria and the U.S. natural partners, friends and allies on so many important issues across the continent and the world."

Stevens noted that since the beginning of 2024, the depth and importance of both country's partnerships has been reflected by the incredible attention the U.S. government has paid to Nigeria.

He praised the Nigerian diaspora, noting that the more than 700,000 Nigerian Americans represented the single most successful diaspora group in the U.S..

The envoy also lauded the entrepreneurial spirit of Nigerians, noting that it described their willingness to make themselves, their communities and the world better.

In his remarks, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State lauded the relationship between Nigeria and the U.S..

According to him, both countries have a lot more to fuse in culture, art, technology, politics, innovation, creativity, and many other aspects.

He commended Stevens for his work in Lagos, adding that he had helped the tech industry in Nigeria flourish and his support for the creative industry was at an unimaginable level.

Sanwo-Olu urged Nigerians to believe in the country and recognise that there were challenges everywhere in the world.

"America has gone through its own for 248 years. It has tumbled, fallen, and gotten up but here they are still moving and getting stronger daily.

"As Nigerians, let us raise our heads up and say indeed we will play our parts with every strength in our body, ensuring we are the best in every part of the world," he said.