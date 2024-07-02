Nigeria: Cholera - Kogi Sets Up Pesponse Team, Unveil Infection Prevention Tools

2 July 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has taken decisive actions in response to the recent cholera outbreak by unveiling a comprehensive infection prevention tools and reaffirming its dedication to ensuring a cholera-free environment.

Towards this end, the state government has set up a response team that will handle all related cases of possible cholera outbreak in the state.

The Honourable Commissioner of Health, Dr Abdulazeez Adams Adeiza while inaugurating the team on Tuesday in Lokoja stated that Kogi State has been fortunate to have minimal impact from the current cholera outbreak, with two confirmed cases identified in Lokoja and Omala LGAs.

"Fortunately, one case has already been discharged, and the other is currently undergoing treatment, with no fatalities recorded."

Adeiza disclosed that the Ministry of Health has implemented stringent surveillance protocols, provided extensive training to healthcare professionals, and conducted widespread awareness campaigns to combat the spread of the disease.

"We have equipped our healthcare workers with the necessary training and resources to ensure a swift and effective response to any potential outbreaks."

Furthermore, the commissioner stressed the importance of community involvement, noting that the government is collaborating closely with community leaders, religious figures, and traditional rulers to educate the public on preventive measures against cholera.

"Citizens are encouraged to uphold good hygiene practices, such as regular handwashing and consumption of clean water", he said.

He tasked the constituted cholera response team, comprising of healthcare workers, surveillance officers, and laboratory technicians to thoroughly investigate reported cases, collect samples, and administers appropriate treatment."

