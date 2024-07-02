Ghana: Elections 2024 - Bawumia Smiles From UK With £1.2m in Election Funds

"What we seek to do differently is to rely on small donations from all Ghanaians across the country"

The Flagbearer and Leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, after what he terms a successful engagement with the people of Ghana with his "Bold Solutions" message entered the United Kingdom (UK) to interact with the diaspora in the land of King Charles III.

Like Julius Ceasar, "He went, he saw, he conquered". This time not with an army, but was able to raise a whopping 1.2 million pounds at a single function.

The amount raised by the United Kingdom (UK) Branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Young Executives Forum (UK) is to support the campaign of Dr Bawumia ahead of the 7 December 2024 general elections.

The funds raised by the NPP-UK branch and the YEF at a fundraising dinner dance on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at the Landmark Hotel in Central London, is the highest amount realised by the branch ahead of any elections since the premier branch (NPP-UK) started raising funds to support its parent party, NPP-Ghana.

Party sources hint that this amount is twice the amount raised in both the 2016 and 2020 general elections which the NPP ended up winning.

"In 2016, the NPP-UK and the YEF raised about $150,000.00 for the Akufo-Addo campaign, which went ahead to win the 2016 election. In 2020, they raised a total of $450,000.00, and the party again was successful in the 2020 election. The estimated cash and pledges for Dr Bawumia's campaign from the NPP-UK and YEF projected to be £1.2 million, reflects the strong faith and support of the NPP-UK and YEF for him and his vision for the country, " they said.

Chairman of the NPP-UK Branch, Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong, popularly known as Wofa-K, assured the presidential candidate of the NPP of the group's total support and assured that the NPP-UK believes in his leadership, and his ability to take Ghana to new heights.

On his part, the Chairman of the Young Executives Forum (YEF), Mr Bennard Owusu, expressed gratitude to members for the overwhelming support shown by the cash donations and pledges made towards the 2024 Bawumia campaign.

"Your generosity and commitment are vital to our shared goal of seeing Dr Bawumia elected as the leader of our nation. Together, we are making history and paving the way for a brighter future for Ghana", the YEF Chairman said.

Full of gratitude, Dr Bawumia assured the NPP-UK and the YEF of his commitment to prosecuting a spirited election 2024 campaign as the leader and presidential candidate of the NPP to ensure that the Party "breaks the 8".

"My primary objective should I be elected as president by the people of Ghana, will be to seek to promote a mindset of possibilities among the citizenry instead of the attitude of impossibilities that appears to dominate the current way of thinking at various levels in the nation", the NPP Flagbearer said.

On his campaign plans, the NPP Leader said the first round of his 2024 campaign - April 29 to June 12, 2024, was very successful and impactful; and disclosed that from July, he will be shifting to the 2nd gear and reach the 3rd and 4th gear by November, 2024.

"The campaign has started in earnest. We have done a tour of the 16 regions, and we just finished with Ashanti. I would like to thank the Ashanti regional chairman and all the campaign team in Ashanti for the massive show of support that everybody saw when we got there", Dr Bawumia said.

This is not the first time the NPP has sought "cash or kind" support from members to finance its campaign during an election.

During the 2016 election, the NPP came out with: "Go FundMe"; and, "Adopt-a-Polling Station" fundraising platforms. The innovative fundraising systems allowed sympathisers, members, and supporters around the world the opportunity to show their love for the Party by contributing to its election campaign.

"No amount is too small. Suppose 1,000 people donate one cedi every day till Election Day the campaign will raise in excess of GH¢200,000, a sum of money that will significantly support our efforts to ensure we get rid of the Mahama government, God willing, on December 7. And, I assure you, the money you contribute will be used for its true purpose", the then Flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo, said at the launch of the fundraising.

The then Acting NPP Chairman, Freddie Blay, appealed to all Ghanaians to contribute their widow's mite to help the NPP change the political situation in the country.

"To be able to govern effectively, the NPP requires a clear majority in the next Parliament. The NPP led by Nana Akufo-Addo therefore needs resources to support the hard work of our Parliamentary candidates. What we seek to do differently is to rely on small donations from all Ghanaians across the country", Chairman Blay said.

Research shows that political parties in Ghana are funded primarily from large, irregular donations by wealthy party members and supporters, including those holding key appointments in the public corporate sector.

Overseas branches and Ghanaians living abroad have also been an important source of party funding, especially for the NPP when it is in opposition.