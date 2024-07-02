Africa: Security Challenges - Cds Seeks Stronger Ties With South Africa Defence Forces

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has called for reinforcement of ties between the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the South African National Defence Force towards addressing the multifaceted security challenges bedeviling the African continent.

Musa made the call during an official visit to the Chief of South Africa National Defence Force (SANDF), Gen. Rudzani Maphwanya, in Pretoria, South Africa.

This is contained in a statement by the Acting Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The CDS described the meeting as a panacea for addressing the multifaceted challenges bedeviling the continent, adding that the need for cooperation and reinforcement of bilateral ties was also paramount.

He said the closed-door meeting with his South African counterpart focused on various measures to address regional security challenges.

According to him, the exchange of expertise and forging stronger ties between the two countries for the betterment of the continent were considered.

Gusau said the Nigerian defence chief was also honoured with cannon gun salutes as a mark of high regard during the visit.

"During the meeting, the Chief of SANDF highlighted the significance of the meeting between the two largest economies and military powers on the African continent.

"Present at the meeting were the SANDF Chiefs of Intelligence, Policy and Plans, International Affairs and Joint Operations, amongst other departmental chiefs of the SANDF," he said. (NAN)