Nigeria: Sundry Foods Opens 3rd Kilimanjaro Restaurant in Kaduna

1 July 2024
This Day (Lagos)

Sundry Foods Limited (SFL), has announced the opening of a new Kilimanjaro restaurant in Kaduna - the third in 9 months in the former capital of Northern region.

In line with SFL's effort to expand its presence nationwide, Kilimanjaro, opened to the public on June 19, 2024.

"We are humbled by the warm reception by our customers in Kaduna and more optimistic than ever about the future of our brand in the country.

At SFL, the utmost importance is placed on the safety of customers and as such, the new restaurant is following the strictest health and safety protocols in preparing, handling, and serving of meals, "its Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Ebele Enunwa, said in a statement.

The new outlet located on Ahmadu Bello Way in the Doka area of Kaduna, the statement said is a unique and a stand-alone Kilimanjaro restaurant with a wonderful ambience designed to create all round atmosphere for memorable dining experience.

Enunwa said that SFL remains committed to providing its numerous customers and lovers of food across the country with a world class dining experience, even as he said that the new restaurant will have all SFL's brands on offer.

The SFL boss said that the expansion effort comes as a deliberate policy of the company aimed at enhancing customer experience, expressing delight that the expansion programme has significantly achieved its target of ensuring Kilimanjaro's presence is established in major cities and strategic locations in the six geo-political zones of the country.

He assured that the expansion drive will deliver the company's trademark excellent quality food and related services to Nigerians all over the country, adding that the expansion programme is a continuous one

"By making strategic and highly targeted investments to drive value for partners, SFL will also drive value for customers and shareholders, while managing costs, improving margins, and elevating the company's experience for all stakeholders."

.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.