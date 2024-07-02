Nigeria: Sundry Foods Opens 3rd Kilimanjaro Restaurant in Kaduna

Sundry Foods Limited (SFL), has announced the opening of a new Kilimanjaro restaurant in Kaduna - the third in 9 months in the former capital of Northern region.

In line with SFL's effort to expand its presence nationwide, Kilimanjaro, opened to the public on June 19, 2024.

"We are humbled by the warm reception by our customers in Kaduna and more optimistic than ever about the future of our brand in the country.

At SFL, the utmost importance is placed on the safety of customers and as such, the new restaurant is following the strictest health and safety protocols in preparing, handling, and serving of meals, "its Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Ebele Enunwa, said in a statement.

The new outlet located on Ahmadu Bello Way in the Doka area of Kaduna, the statement said is a unique and a stand-alone Kilimanjaro restaurant with a wonderful ambience designed to create all round atmosphere for memorable dining experience.

Enunwa said that SFL remains committed to providing its numerous customers and lovers of food across the country with a world class dining experience, even as he said that the new restaurant will have all SFL's brands on offer.

The SFL boss said that the expansion effort comes as a deliberate policy of the company aimed at enhancing customer experience, expressing delight that the expansion programme has significantly achieved its target of ensuring Kilimanjaro's presence is established in major cities and strategic locations in the six geo-political zones of the country.

He assured that the expansion drive will deliver the company's trademark excellent quality food and related services to Nigerians all over the country, adding that the expansion programme is a continuous one

"By making strategic and highly targeted investments to drive value for partners, SFL will also drive value for customers and shareholders, while managing costs, improving margins, and elevating the company's experience for all stakeholders."

.