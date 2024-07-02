Nigeria: Kagogi Young Stars Lift Kitoro Iv Unity Cup

Abuja — Kagogi Young Stars over the weekend defeated Koro Young Stars 1-0 in Borgu, New Bussa, Niger State, to win the maiden Kitoro IV Unity Cup.

The U-15 grassroots tournament was organised by Chatmycause (CMC) Initiative in honour of the Emir of Borgu, Muhammad Sani Haliru Dantoro Kitoro IV.

No fewer than 250 players and 16 teams participated in the competition.

Four teams qualified for the semi-finals after the group and knock out series.The teams were Gbere, "A Academy, City Rulers FC, Kagogi Young Stars Karabonde, and Koro Young Stars FC.

Kagogi Young Stars and Koro Young Stars advanced to the finals after defeating Gbere 'A' Academy and City Rulers, respectively, in the semi-finals.

In the third place match Abdulgafar Abidoka grabbed a brace, while Musa Dantalo added the third as Gbere 'A' Academy beat City Rulers 3-0.

The final match was a thrilling encounter watched by a mammoth crowd. Haliru Karabonde's goal in the 18th minute against the run of play was all Kagogi Young Stars required to emerge winners of the tournament.

The Executive Director of CMC Initiative, Lily Grace, said the winners also qualified to take part in a scouting programme billed to take place in Abuja from July 5 to July 7.

She said that 50 of the best players selected during the course of the tournament and 10 coaches would be sponsored to take part in the U15 scouting and coaching programme in Abuja as part of her Initiative's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The Emir thanked CMC for providing children of the Emirates with the opportunity to showcase their God-given talent, saying it would go a long way to ensure that the youths achieve their dreams and become great.

The programme organised by Patoz Football Concept Ltd. in collaboration with Chatmycause (CMC) Initiative and OTP United FC, Finland is for youth academies across Nigeria at the Aguyi Ironsi Cantonment football pitch, Abuja is to discover and support less privileged talented players at the grassroots, develop and launch the "NEXT NAIJA FOOTBALL SUPERSTAR".