Nigeria: Kagogi Young Stars Lift Kitoro Iv Unity Cup

1 July 2024
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

Abuja — Kagogi Young Stars over the weekend defeated Koro Young Stars 1-0 in Borgu, New Bussa, Niger State, to win the maiden Kitoro IV Unity Cup.

The U-15 grassroots tournament was organised by Chatmycause (CMC) Initiative in honour of the Emir of Borgu, Muhammad Sani Haliru Dantoro Kitoro IV.

No fewer than 250 players and 16 teams participated in the competition.

Four teams qualified for the semi-finals after the group and knock out series.The teams were Gbere, "A Academy, City Rulers FC, Kagogi Young Stars Karabonde, and Koro Young Stars FC.

Kagogi Young Stars and Koro Young Stars advanced to the finals after defeating Gbere 'A' Academy and City Rulers, respectively, in the semi-finals.

In the third place match Abdulgafar Abidoka grabbed a brace, while Musa Dantalo added the third as Gbere 'A' Academy beat City Rulers 3-0.

The final match was a thrilling encounter watched by a mammoth crowd. Haliru Karabonde's goal in the 18th minute against the run of play was all Kagogi Young Stars required to emerge winners of the tournament.

The Executive Director of CMC Initiative, Lily Grace, said the winners also qualified to take part in a scouting programme billed to take place in Abuja from July 5 to July 7.

She said that 50 of the best players selected during the course of the tournament and 10 coaches would be sponsored to take part in the U15 scouting and coaching programme in Abuja as part of her Initiative's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The Emir thanked CMC for providing children of the Emirates with the opportunity to showcase their God-given talent, saying it would go a long way to ensure that the youths achieve their dreams and become great.

The programme organised by Patoz Football Concept Ltd. in collaboration with Chatmycause (CMC) Initiative and OTP United FC, Finland is for youth academies across Nigeria at the Aguyi Ironsi Cantonment football pitch, Abuja is to discover and support less privileged talented players at the grassroots, develop and launch the "NEXT NAIJA FOOTBALL SUPERSTAR".

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.