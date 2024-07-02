Cape Verde: Terrorists Attack Truck Near Mocímboa DA Praia

Maputo — A group of armed men, believed to be Islamist terrorists, attacked a truck, on Sunday night, in the northern Mozambican province of Cab Delgado, causing the death of one person and damage to the vehicle.

According to sources cited in Tuesday's issue of the independent newsheet "Carta de Moçambique', the attack took place on the stretch of road between the villages of Quelimane, in Mocímboa da Praia district, and Mute, in the district of Palma, at around 20.00, when the truck with two occupants (the driver and his assistant) was heading towards Palma town.

"After the attack, the driver didn't stop and managed to reach the village of Mute. He didn't suffer, but his assistant was hit and died', a source said.

In response to the alleged movement of the terrorists, the Rwandan Forces, who are helping the Mozambican forces to fight the jihadists, were seen on Monday deploying in the region to monitor the situation.

Sources said that the Rwandan forces pursued the attackers, who could jeopardize the movement of people and goods on the road that leads to the district of Palma, where natural gas projects are underway.

A week ago, a terrorist group was seen in the vicinity of Quelimane village. Later, the same group kidnapped and killed a person. And then, on Sunday, the terrorists claimed the attack through their media channels, associated with the self-styled "Islamic State'.