Nigeria: South-East Governors, Others in Closed-Door Meeting

Although the reason for the meeting is unclear as of the time of filing this report, there are indications that it may be connected to the growing insecurity in the South-east and the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu.

Governors of the five states in the South-east and other leaders in the region have begun a closed-door meeting in Enugu State.

The governors and leaders arrived at the Enugu State Government House on Tuesday for the meeting.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that governors of Imo (Hope Uzodinma), Ebonyi (Francis Nwifuru), Abia and Anambra (Charles Soludo) were all received by their Enugu State counterpart, Peter Mbah, the host governor.

Apart from the governors, the Chairperson of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council and the Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Achebe, is also attending the meeting.

A former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, briefly met with the governors before leaving at exactly 2:04 p.m.

The meeting by the South-east governors and leaders commenced shortly after Mr Obasanjo's departure from the venue.

The reason for Mr Obasanjo's brief meeting with the governors was not clear as of the time of filing this report.

Like Mr Obasanjo's visit, no reason was given for the ongoing meeting by the South-east governors and leaders.

However, there are indications that the meeting may have been convened to discuss the growing insecurity in the South-east and the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Insecurity in South-east

The insecurity in the South-east worsened last week, with multiple attacks and killings by gunmen in the region.

Last Friday, gunmen killed two police operatives in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State.

The development occurred barely 48 hours after gunmen killed six people in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo, another state in the South-east.

The Okigwe killing also happened hours before a separate attack on a police facility in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi, another state in the South-east where five people were confirmed dead.