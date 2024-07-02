Liberia: LIS Graduates Over 180 Officers From Specialized Training

Monrovia, — Following their in-service training, the officers have pledged to utilize their training to create a safer community in their respective areas of assignment.

The Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) has graduated 182 officers from specialized in-service training under the theme "LIS, Spirited and Rejuvenated to Serve."

In his Keynote address in Gbarnga, Bong County, over the weekend, Mr. Alusine Kanneh, Chief Immigration Officer CIO) of the Republic of Sierra Leone, emphasized the need for Liberia to promote regional integration and the promotion of the ECOWAS Brown Card.

He urged the graduates to utilize their training to create a safer community in their respective areas of assignment.

For his part, LIS Commissioner General Atty. Stephen J. H. Zargo highlighted the importance of empowering the country's security sector through proper budgetary support.

Commissioner Zargo congratulated the graduates and emphasized the importance of their role in safeguarding the country's borders through land, air, and sea, which will help to enhance the country's national security agenda.

He stressed the role of the graduates in contributing to the nation-building process through their effective provision of security services for Liberia.

Atty. Zargo suggested that the graduation ceremony marked a significant step forward for the Liberia Immigration Service and demonstrated their commitment to improving their capabilities and professionalism.

"With support from the UNDP and partners, the LIS continues to develop and strengthen its workforce to better serve the nation in its two core functions of security and revenue generation and also contribute to regional integration efforts," the LIS boss said.

According to him, their commitment to the security and safety of the community will undoubtedly contribute to a stronger and more secure Liberia.

"You have been trained and equipped to serve as the first line of defense for our country. Your duty is crucial, and you must carry it out with professionalism and integrity," Commissioner Zargo mandated the officers.

The LIS Boss also highlighted the need for continuous training and improvement to keep up with evolving migration and security challenges.

Speaking on behalf of the National Joint Security, Mr. Christopher Peters, Officer-in-Charge (OIC) at the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) called on the graduates to adhere to discipline, loyalty, and dedication.

"You are now part of the Liberia Immigration Service family, and you must uphold the values and standards of this institution," he urged the graduates.

In a special remark, UNDP Resident Representative Mr. Anthony Ohemeng Bamah commended the graduates and urged them to remain dedicated to discharging their duties in the best interest of the state.

"Your training has equipped you with the necessary skills to effectively manage the flow of people in and out of Liberia," he said.

"This is a critical responsibility that requires discipline, professionalism, and respect for human rights," Bamah averred.

The ceremony began with a parade by the graduates, showcasing some of their newly acquired skills and readiness for their duties.

The graduates will join other servicemen and women at various immigration posts to boost the National Security Agenda in keeping Liberia's territory safe.

As the graduates embark on their new roles, they carry with them the knowledge and skills acquired during their specialized training.

Meanwhile, the ceremony brought together a cross-section of dignitaries including the Ministry of Justice, Committees on National Security and Defense, Intelligence & Veteran Affairs from the House of Representatives, and the Liberian Senate.

Also in attendance were representatives from the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) the Liberia National Police (LNP), and the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA).

Additionally, members of the Bong County Legislative Caucus and other foreign delegates attended the ceremony which took place at the Regional Justice and Security Hub in Gbarnga City, Bong County over the weekend.

The two-week LIS Batch #7 specialized in-service training was supported by the UNDP, the UN Human Rights Office in Liberia, and other partners.