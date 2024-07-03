Ghana: Speaker of Parliament Suggests Scrapping Ex-Gratia, Says System Outdated

2 July 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Gifty Danso

Bagbin says ex-gratia payments have failed to combat corruption as it had been intended to

Ghana's Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin says the ex-gratia system, where public servants like ministers and other Article 71 holders, (including the Speaker's Office) are paid benefits when they retire, should be scrapped.

Speaking at a forum in Kumasi to mark the 30th anniversary of the Fourth Republican Parliament, he acknowledged although these payments were initially intended to combat corruption among certain public servants and political officeholders, that has not been the case.

"The idea was to assure them to think about the people they represent because, after office, they would be taken care of. So it was to help contain corruption. Unfortunately, in practice, it has not served its purpose," he said.

He further advocated for amending Article 71 of the Constitution - a call that's been supported by many, including former president John Mahama who is seeking re-election at the upcoming December general elections. Mahama has already promised to abolish ex-gratia payments, although that pledge was not espoused when he was president.

"I fully support anyone who argues that we should abolish Article 71. It hasn't served its purpose, and there is no use in maintaining it," the Speaker said.

Read the original article on Accra Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Accra Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.