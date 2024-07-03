Ghana: Sarkodie to Perform At 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony - DJ Mensah Reveals

DJ Mensah revealed an array of concerts, featuring himself and the BET award-winning rapper, Sarkodie

Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Mensah, who also serves as Sarkodie's official DJ, has announced that Sarkodie is scheduled for a performance at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Speaking In a recent interview on Asaase Radio, DJ Mensah revealed an array of concerts, featuring himself and the BET award-winning rapper, Sarkodie as a performer, including the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, which Sarkodie has not yet announced.

"With Sarkodie and me, we have a few upcoming shows. We haven't officially announced it yet, but we're scheduled to perform at the Olympics opening somewhere in August, along with another event in the US."

He also mentioned his involvement in Ghanafest, a forthcoming concert in Canada, where he is scheduled to perform as a solo act disc jockey.

"I have another show Ghanafest it's just like Party In the Park in Canada I'll also support them this is what I have so far lined up," he stated.

Born Micheal Ayenu Mensah, Dj Mensah, is an event promoter and the official disc jockey for the Sarkcess Music Boss.

Often referred to as the "Untouchable", DJ Mensah boasts an impressive track record of successful events, including Akwaaba UK's "December In Ghana" series, "Party in the Park", and his annual "All White Party".

He was acknowledged as the Best DJ at the 2017 Ghana Entertainment Awards. He has also received a nomination for Best DJ at the Ghana Music and Arts Awards Europe.

Apart from music and disc jockeying, DJ Mensah has established the DJ Mensah Foundation, which has made a positive impact on the lives of young people at the Borstal home in Accra.