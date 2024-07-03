Ghana: Minority Boycotts Vetting of Deputy-Trade Minister Designate Citing Govt Size

2 July 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Gifty Danso

Members of the Minority Caucus on the Appointments Committee of Parliament have announced a decision to not participate in the vetting process of the Deputy Minister-designate for Trade and Industry, Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo.

MPs on the Minority side have raised concerns over the size of the government, saying that is the reason they are boycotting the vetting process.

"The Caucus is affronted by the already large size of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government and its poor economic performance. We are again unable to support this nomination by President Akufo-Addo at this time because our country has gone through very difficult periods, including the crippling economic crisis," they said in a statement signed by Minority leader Cassiel Ato Forson.

They also cited the recent relocation of international companies from Ghana, saying that should have been a signal to downsize the government.

President Akufo-Addo's ministers now number 85, after he scrapped some ministerial positions from his previous 126 appointments in his first term. Yet still, concerns remain about the size of government.

Recently, a constitutional review consultative committee, tasked to review the work of the 2011 Constitutional Review Commission recommended the capping of ministerial appointments to 25.

But despite the boycott by Minority MPs, Mr. Ahenkorah Marfo was vetted earlier today, July 2, by members of the Majority Caucus on the appointments committee.

