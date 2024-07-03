Ghana: Freddie Blay, Son Sue Okudjeto Ablakwa Over Labadi Beach Matter

Mr Kwame Blay, son of Mr Freddie Blay, the former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has sued Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency for defamation.

Mr Kwame Blay, is asking the High Court in Accra to award him GH¢20,000,000.00 against Mr Ablakwa for damaging his business and reputation.

Counsel for the plaintiff, Mr Gregory Kwadwo Asiedu, who issued the writ, said Mr Ablakwa, the defendant, used his social media accounts to drag his client into a Labadi Beach development matter, which his client has no stake in.

He said the lawmaker made reference to "Blay Brothers" in a matter that concerns Kwaw Blay.

"The Plaintiff avers that his brother, Kwaw Blay, is a full-grown adult and successful businessman in his own right, and even if the defendant had certain issues with his brother's business dealings, the logical conclusion cannot be that the "Blay brothers" or "Blay family" are together responsible."

The plaintiff stated that a careful review of all the documents the defendant relies on to make the defamatory statements, clearly shows that he has no stake in the subject matter.

Mr Kwame Blay said he does not understand the reason the defendant has categorically tied him to issues between Kwaw Blay and his business partners which is sub judice by virtue of Suit Number: CM/MISC/0302/2023; In the matter of Gold Coast Expo Limited -- Derivative Proceedings Between Loic Devos Junior (Applicant) And Kwaw Worsemao Blay and Press Xpres Limited (Respondents).

The plaintiff avers that taken together, "it becomes clear that the defendant only appears to be interested in gaining political capital from all this, and is uninterested in the truth, even if it comes at the cost of ruining the Plaintiffs hard-won reputation in business, cultivated for over 25 years."

The plaintiff holds that the defendant has categorically stated that he is involved in criminality, that is, unlawfully taking possession of land that does not belong to him contrary to Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).

The plaintiff stated that as a direct consequence of the defendant's publications, the plaintiff's hard-earned reputation has been seriously damaged; he has suffered distress and embarrassment, and has been subjected to public ridicule.

The plaintiff said he had been greatly injured and his reputation has been brought into public scandal, odium and contempt and wants the court to award general damages for defamation against the defendant for publication of defamatory words against the plaintiff.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Kwame is urging the court to award aggravated and exemplary damages arising from the defamatory words published by the defendant of the plaintiff.

The plaintiff wants the court to perpetually injunct and restrain the defendant either by himself, his agents, associates, privies and assigns or any other person or entity from further publishing or causing to be published, printing or causing to be printed, distributing or otherwise circulating the said defamatory words and or any other similar words.

He asked the court to order the defendant to retract the defamatory words and render an unqualified apology to the plaintiff, through the same media through which the defamatory words were published, costs, including counsel's fees.

In the second suit against Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Johnnie Hughes and Media General, Freddie Blay claims that Okudzeto's actions and utterances were actuated by malice, "considering the fact that we are close to elections, and that it is a calculated attempt to ruin his hard-earned reputation."

He said the information published about his sons and his family are utterly false, claiming that Media General and Jonny Hughes also published untruths calculated to ruin his strong-won reputation.