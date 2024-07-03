Nigeria: NNPC Declares State of Emergency On Oil Production

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has declared that a state of emergency has been announced regarding crude oil production in Nigeria.

The company declared war against all factors militating against crude oil production in Nigeria.

Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, made this known on Tuesday at the inaugural event of the 23rd edition of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition (NOG Energy Week).

Kyari said the company is in possession of the right tools to combat the factors working against oil production in Nigeria and would work with all partners and stakeholders in ensuring the battle is won.

He disclosed that a detailed analysis of assets revealed that Nigeria could conveniently produce two million barrels of crude oil per day without deploying new rigs but identified the major impediment to achieving this as the inability of players to act in a timely manner.

"We have decided to stop the debate. We have declared war on the challenges affecting our crude oil production,"

"War means war. We have the right tools. We know what to fight. We know what we have to do at the level of assets. We have engaged our partners. And we will work together to improve the situation," he said.

He added that the "war" will help NNPCL and its partners to speedily clear all identified obstacles to effective and efficient production, such as delays in procurement processes, which have become a challenge in the industry.