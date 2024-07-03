Nigeria: Tinubu Appoints New Board for Family Homes Funds

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 10 qualified Nigerians to the board of the Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL).

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday, he said the decision was in furtherance of efforts by the federal government to consolidate activities aimed at energising the growth opportunities within the real estate sector.

The board members are Demola Adebise as Chairman; Abdul Muttalab - Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director; Abdullahi Musa - Executive Director (Finance), and Emeka Henry Inegbu - Executive Director (Operations).

Others Board members include a representative of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated - (Non-Executive Director), and representative of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) - (Non-Executive Director).

Also, on the Board are Sam Okagbue - (Non-Executive Director); Musa Ahmed - (Non-Executive Director); Dr. Eniang Nkang - (Non-Executive Director), and Ms. Bilkisu Usman - (Non-Executive Director).

"The President expect that the new members of the board of this important agency will deploy their expertise, experience, and commitment to steer the Family Homes Funds towards achieving its mandate of driving growth and development in the real estate sector," Ngelale stated.