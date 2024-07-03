Nigeria: Fresh Trouble Hits Zamfara APC As Marafa Revives Faction

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is facing another internal crisis as Senator Kabiru Marafa revives his faction of the party.

This development comes after a previous crisis led to the party's loss of all elective offices, including the governorship and state assembly seats in the 2019 election.

Marafa, a former senator and notable chieftain of the party, had filed a lawsuit against the state government and party leadership over the outcome of party congresses, which he claimed were not conducted legitimately.

The court ruled in his favour, sacking the then-governor and state assembly members elected under the APC and declaring the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner.

Despite the party's struggles to recover, Marafa has convened a meeting in Kaduna to revive his faction, citing a lack of recognition for his camp in a recent stakeholders' meeting in Zamfara.

The former lawmaker told the BBC Hausa service that he is a critical stakeholder in the party, both in Zamfara and at the national level, and would not allow his relevance to be undermined.

LEADERSHIP reports that this move is seen as a sign of deepening internal rivalries within the party, which has already led to the defeat of the party in the 2023 election.

The revival of Marafa's faction in the APC may further exacerbate the crisis, making it challenging for the party to regain its footing in the state.