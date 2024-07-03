Nigeria: Obi Cubana, Quadrangle Media Launch 'Next Naija Couple' Reality Show

It will feature 24 participants living together in a luxurious villa for eight weeks, starting 6 October.

"Next Naija Couple," a reality TV show, was officially unveiled on Saturday in Lagos. It is an initiative of Obi Cubana Groups and Quadrangle Media. The organisers say the reality show aims to promote African marriages by creating an environment where genuine connections can flourish and redefine the country's landscape of relationship-based reality TV.

The unveiling event, which took place at Ebony Life Place, was attended by industry leaders, media professionals, and enthusiastic attendees eager to learn about the show's value.

Ayo Makun, also known as AY, hosted the unveiling, and Derenle Edun took charge of the red carpet.

Ikechukwu Obi, CEO of Quadrangle Media Limited and head of the reality TV board, addressed the press and outlined the show's vision, saying "Next Naija Couple" is centred around grooming potential couples within African values.

Business mogul Obi Cubana, an advocate for relationships, highlighted the show's mission to help participants find true love.

Unique concept

Rated 18, the board said the show's audition date will be disclosed soon. It will feature 24 participants--12 men and 12 women--who will live together in a luxurious villa for eight weeks, starting 6 October.

The participants will be on a quest to find love, while the winning couple will walk away with a grand prize of N100 million.

It's a 24/7 streaming show, and they will be under the watchful eyes of the digital camera and the audience. But they will show a daily highlight for an hour on the TV screen.

The show board team lead, Mr Obi, said, "It's an idea we started building years ago. We are about to create magic. This show is one of a kind.

"In this show, we are bringing 24 remarkable Africans--Nigerians, to be precise--who will come together in a beautiful villa and share one common goal--to find love.

"The villa, located at a picturesque beach house in Lagos, is designed to celebrate African culture and values.

"We will give them the platform to find that love. Through this journey, they will go through self-discovery and build strong connections and friendships that will lead to love and romance.

"It is love that will lead to a serious relationship -- marriage. They go in there as boys and girls and will come out as mature men and women who understand the ethos of love from an African standpoint," Mr Obi said.

The board maintained their commitment to an inclusive selection process without tribal bias, stating that the primary criteria are qualifying for the age bracket and being unmarried.

African values

"Next Naija Couple" is not just a reality show; it is a celebration of African culture and values," Quadrangle's CEO said.

"We are here to change the narratives of African relationships and marriages. We want to tell those stories from our African standpoint. The 'Next Naija Couple' show will be used to picture and celebrate the core values of Africans--those morals that make us true Africans. This is what makes us who we are as Africans," Mr. Obi said.

For 60 days, participants will engage in activities that promote authentic relationships, free from Western influences and nudity.

The show's producers promise dynamic interactions and intellectual activities that depict love in its purest African form.

Audience participation

One of the standout features of the show is its interactive format.

The audience will have a significant role in determining the course of the show through voting, thereby shaping who stays till the last moment and who goes home early.

This public involvement ensures that the show remains engaging and reflects viewers' preferences.

The show will air daily highlights on Pop Central TV (DSTV channel 189), AIT, and a dedicated mobile app, allowing viewers to follow the participants' day-to-day activities.

The app will provide live streaming and additional content in partnership with Deep Technologies, allowing fans to stay connected with the show at all times.

Sustainability

Mr Cubana, Quadrangle Media CEO, highlighted the show's commitment to sustainability and long-lasting relationships.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our value proposition is centred around love and lasting relationships. In the next five years, we plan to take this concept across Africa through Afrikonet," he said.

He also expressed his initial scepticism about the project but praised its potential to change perceptions and promote core values.

He lamented social media's negative influence on relationships and expressed hope that the show would inspire viewers to value hard work, love, and faith in marriage. The Cubana Group founder further cited his marriage as a "perfect" example of a working relationship.

Highlights

The event also featured a performance by Progress, the winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7, adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the show.

Desmond Elliot, Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki), Francis Onwochei, Stella Damasus, Gideon Okeke, Akpororo, Nosa Rex, and BBN star Elozonam were the celebrities in attendance.

As the show prepares to launch on 6 October, viewers can look forward to an engaging, culturally rich experience that celebrates authentic African relationships.