Nigeria: Sultan Committed, Willing to Accept Any Law By Sokoto Govt

2 July 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

...Says no Cause for Alarm

Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III has expressed his willingness and commitment to accept any law so approved by the Sokoto state Government.

Sultan made the remarks on Tuesday at the just concluded public hearing on Local Government law 2009 amendment bill held at Mini chamber of the Sokoto state house of Assembly.

The Sultan was represented at the public hearing by a Kingmaker and member of the Sultanate council Dr Muhammadu Jabbi Kilgori.

If the bill scale through, the Sultan will be suppressing of all powers to appoint or dethrone any traditional ruler in the state.

According to the state Attorney General and commissioner of Justice Nasiru Mohammed Binji , the power to Appoint District, village heads and any other person to work with traditional institutions is vested on the power of the executive based on section 5 sub section 2 of the constitution of the federal Republic.

He said is acting on the provisions of the constitution which is supreme which stipulate clearly that the power to appoint District or villages is within the ambit of the executive and the state Governor is the only person who exercise the executive power of a state.

Binji stated that the new law if amended would enhanced general administration of local Government and Chieftaincy matters.

