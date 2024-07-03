Nigeria: Reps Urge Govt to Revoke East-West Road Contract

The lower chambers recommended that the contract be revoked and re-awarded to another company with the expertise and capacity to do the job.

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Ministry of Works to revoke the contract for the construction of the flooded East-West Road awarded to Rock Result Nigeria Limited.

The call was sequel to the adoption of a motion by Oboku Oforjil (PDP-Bayelsa) at plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.

The lower chambers recommended that the contract be revoked and re-awarded to another company with the expertise and capacity to do the job.

Moving the motion earlier, Mr Oforjil said that the East-West road is one of the important roads in the federation with significant contributions to the country's economic and social development.

The lawmaker explained that the road connects major regions, facilitating trade, commerce, and cultural exchange while improving access to markets, industries, and social services.

He said that the Federal Ministry of Works awarded the contract for the construction of the box culverts for repairs of the flooded section of the East-West Road (Kaiama-Ahoada Section) to Rock Result Nigeria Limited.

According to him, the company had failed to execute the contract, causing traffic disruptions, loss of lives and fatalities.

Recall that on 11 April, 2024 the current minister of works during an inspection tour at East-West road, praised Rock Result Nigeria Limited, but till date, nothing has been achieved.

The lawmaker said it is worrisome that East-West road has been in a dilapidated state for years particularly at Iheke in Ahoada East Local Government of Rivers, Aven in Patani and Umeh in Isoko South Local Government Areas of Delta, connecting Bayelsa to Rivers and Delta among other parts.

"It is worrisome that the federal government has prioritised the coastal road over the crucial East-West road, which is vital for the country's economic survival," he said.

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, mandated the Committee on Works to ensure compliance and report back for further legislative action.

(NAN)