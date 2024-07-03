Nigeria: Edo 2024 - Our Candidates' Constituency Performances Will Give Us Victory - APC

THE Director General of All Progressives Congress, APC Campaign Organization, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, Tuesday said that the performances of the party's governorship candidate Sen. Monday Okpebholo and his running mate, Hon Dennis Idahosa in their senatorial district and constituency would propel the party to victory in the September, 21st election in the state.

Urhoghide in a chat with newsmen in Benin City also described as uncomplimentary comments by the oppositions that the Okpebholo was incompetent and lacked capacity adding that his ability to assemble competent hands to pilot the party into victory in his senatorial election speaks volume to his high level of administrative competence.

According to him, "It is very uncomplimentary for anybody to say that our candidate is incompetent. I think it is too early in the day for anybody to say who is incompetent or not. Even anybody who is a dunce and can put eggheads together means that person has administrative competence.

"It is a good thing that our candidate had contested election in Edo Central senatorial district and had secured the mandate of the people and won. So, as a candidate, I think it is a lot easier in addition to what he has done and it is quite auspicious the time he has indicated interest to contest for the governorship.

"For Edo North, the APC as a party has been able to secure the mandate of the people through senator Adams Oshiomhole, so in a way if you look at in Edo South complimenting Edo Central and North, the party enjoys popularity for the governorship.

"His running mate is the incumbent member of the house of representative from Ovia and he is doing his second term. Our candidate's vis-a-vis the party are enjoying popularity in their different constituencies so the party is prepared more than any other candidate in the contest.

On the issue of federal might, he said, "It has always been a recurring thing people talk about. What is the 'federal might' going to do with the election? The former President of Muhammadu Buhari is an APC man, I went to the senate as a PDP, the governor in my state was APC, but the federal might did not stop me from going to the senate.

"When I finished my tenure in 2019, I was asking for renewal, the governor then was Adams Oshiomhole.

"APC put up a formidable candidate in the person of Hon Samson Osagie against me and they lost and I won. The eight years I was in the senate, when Buhari was there, we are going to do this election on the basis of merit and we are going to see that our candidates win based on what they have done".