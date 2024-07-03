Nigeria: We're Deploying Measures to Checkmate Corruption in NIS - Comptroller General

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, CGIS Kemi Nandap said the service is deploying measures to checkmate corruption in the discharge of it duties.

The CGIS made this known on Tuesday during the 2024 nationwide sensitization and awareness campaign on mitigating corruption and enhancing service delivery within the Nigeria Immigration Service held in Kano.

Nandap who was represented by the Assistant Comptroller General, ACG Halid Usman, said the service is leaving no stone unturned to mitigate corruption in the service.

She said the service has introduced policies such as automation of passport acquisition, biometric visa on arrival and also the e-border solution or project as well as placed priority welfare to avert any form of corruption tendencies.

She however called on the officers to be more dedicated and committed to their duties by performing their jobs with all sense of honesty and sincerity in order to protect the image of the service and country through their service delivery.

According to her, "At the policy level, the Nigeria Immigration Service in conjunction with the Ministry of Interior, brought about the automation of passport acquisition, so that the process of passport will be seamless, you do everything at the comfort of your home.

"Talk of capturing, you don't have to interact with anybody. So these are measures that are taking to ensure that these things are done and achieved seamlessly.

"The service also has biometric visa on arrival. It has also employed the e-border solution or project so that your office will be able to monitor movement on the border. You will be able to monitor infringement on Nigeria's territory. So that it will enable you perform your duties very well.

"So when these steps are taken, the service will now be corruption free and then the service delivery will be enhanced even beyond the imagination of the public.

"So, we on our part, we have to show commitment and dedication to duties because the service under the current leadership is working tirelessly to see that it leaves no stone unturned. It is working to ensure that all your entitlements are addressed and taken care of.

"If a leadership is taken care of your welfare, what is expected of you is service delivery, commitment and dedication to your duty. Because all these minor things can encourage corruption.

"So, we need to be more cautious, honesty in the discharge of our duties because that is why they call us (immigration) the international rear, people who mirror the entire country. Because the impression an immigration officer gives when a visitor enters Nigeria is the impression the visitor carries along," CGI Nandap stated.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Comptroller of Nigeria Immigration Service, Kano state Command, CIS Ibrahim Abubakar, said no hiding place for corruption in the service.

"We are confronted with the dual challenge of combating corruption and elevating service standards with our esteemed Nigeria Immigration Services.

"Corruption remains a critical challenge that undermines our ability to effectively serve the public and uphold the standards of our esteemed institution.

"Corruption has no place within the Nigeria Immigration Service. We have taken concrete steps to address this challenge. By launching this campaign, we reaffirm our commitment to combating corruption and improving service delivery for all stakeholders," CIS Abubakar however stated.