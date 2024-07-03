Nigeria: Borno - 15 Victims of Gwoza Suicide Bombings Treated, Discharged

The Medical Director of Maiduguri Specialist Hospital, Dr Shehu Mohammed said 15 patients out of the 49 injured victims of Saturday Gwoza suicide bombings brought to the hospital have been treated and discharged.

Mohammed made this known on Tuesday while receiving a delegation from the North East Development Commission (NEDC), led by the Managing Director, Mr Mohammed Alkali, who visited the hospital to sympathise with the victims.

The managing director added that so far, two victims had died, while the remaining are responding to treatment.

He explained that "the hospital has enough blood. So far, we don't have many challenges. What we need for now are specialised volunteers like doctors, nurses, paramedics and cleaners.

" Others are security to control the crowd of relatives trooping in to visit the victims."

In his remarks after interacting with some of the victims, the Managing Director of NEDC, Mr Mohammed Alkali, said the commission is in talks with the Borno Government and other stakeholders on comprehensive way to respond to the situation.

He said "I am sure the state government will raise a committee that will suggest ways to assist."

Recall that the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, had on Monday, led a Federal Government delegation to the hospital where he made a personal donation to all the victims.