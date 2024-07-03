Nigeria: Govt Alone Can't Solve Housing Issue in Lagos - Sanwo-Olu

Govrnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, declared that the state government alone cannot address the housing deficit but promised to bridge the deficit in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said this during the commissioning of Lagos Building Investment Company and the Rising Lagos Apartment in the Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of the state.

The governor said: "I must commend and congratulate once again the leadership of LBIC and our Public Private Partner, WGC for their dedication, for their innovative mind and their promotion of excellence in bringing these projects to fruition for our citizens.

"Let me reiterate that the government alone cannot solve these housing challenges in Lagos. We will keep exploring innovative solutions. We will keep forming real, genuine partnerships.

"We will keep investing in sustainable development to ensure that as much as possible, as humanly possible, every Lagos resident that deserves has access to a decent and affordable housing need.

"I want to encourage and urge the private sector and all other stakeholders in real estate to continue to seize the abandoned opportunities that abound in our states and our city and to extend a hand of partnership with administration.

"Together, we believe that we can provide much-needed housing needs that will indeed take a greater Lagos conversation, take it to a reality."

Earlier, Managing Director, LBIC, Olusola Faleye, described the scheme as a significant milestone for the state government and residents.