Cote d'Ivoire: 5 Trafficked Benue Girls Rescued in Cote d'Ivoire - NAPTIP

Five Benue girls, who were trafficked recently to Cote D'Ivoire by a syndicate in the state have been rescued and awaiting repatriation to the country.

The girls, who fall between the ages of 18 and 21 were recently seen in a viral video circulating on social media lamenting their ordeal.

The girls, who spoke Tiv, revealed that they were trafficked to the country for prostitution by a syndicate led by a lady who is based in Jato Aka, Kwande Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the rescue of the girls, NAPTIP Commander, Makurdi Zonal Command, Mrs. Gloria Bai, explained that the girls were already in custody of the Nigerian Embassy in Cote D'Ivoire.

She said: "We have seen the video and the girls. The girls are there in Cote D'Ivoire. For now they are five and we spoke to them yesterday and they are safe at the Nigerian Embassy in Cote D'Ivoire.

"As at this (Tuesday) morning arrangement is being made for them to be brought back to the country and we are monitoring the situation to ensure that they are brought back safely and handed over to us."

On the woman behind the syndicate, Bai said: "She was picked up yesterday and she is right now with the Nigerian Police in Kwande.

"We are also working with the Police to see that we also have audience with her to know her involvement."

The Commander decried the manner the identity of the girls was exposed on social media, saying: "This is like another rude awakening. It is unfortunate that the video went viral because the identify of the girls have been exposed as it is being shared all over on social media.

Meanwhile, President of Benue Association in Cote D'Ivoire, Chief Joseph Onah who also confirmed the development explained that the girls were rescued by the Benue Community in that country after they were found in the ghetto by one of his members, a Tiv man, who heard them speaking Tiv language.

He said, "the girls were six in number, five were rescued, the youngest among them who is 14 years is yet to be rescued."