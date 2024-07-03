Ghana: Chef Smith Allegedly Picked Up By Police At Nana Boroo's Instigation

Ghanaian Chef, Ebenezer Smith, popularly known as Chef Smith, has reportedly been arrested, following a complaint of alleged fraud by musician Nana Boro.

Chef Smith was carried away by police and military personnel during his press conference at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Tuesday, where he was announcing his new achievement as the new holder of a Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon - cooking for 802 hours and 25 minutes.

The record however hasn't been officially confirmed by the Guinness World Records (GWR), even though the chef's team maintains he received an email from GWR confirming it. Many Ghanaians on social media have also disputed the recognition, calling it "fake."

But his current arrest is likely not related to the alleged "fake" GWR announcement, as reports say he is being held at the La Police Station over an outstanding debt.

According to a journalist from Hitz FM, the chaotic scenes unfolded at the Labadi Beach Hotel press conference as Chef Smith was abruptly whisked away by security forces.