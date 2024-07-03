Ghana: Shatta Wale Invests Over $2m in Shaxi Ride-Hailing Venture

Rather than using the over $2 million to fund his own lavish lifestyle, he chose to create a business that would enable others to get employed.

One of Ghana's dancehall sensations, Shatta Wale has announced that he invested over $2 million in his ride-hailing company, Shaxi.

While engaging with his followers in a live session on X on July 1, 2024, the musician disclosed that his drive to establish the business stemmed from a desire to make a positive impact and create jobs for others.

"That is why I want to make extra money and support. Otherwise why should I establish a business? That over $2 million I used to open my Shaxi business, by now I should be enjoying that money. I could have bought Rolls Royce, Lamborghini," Shatta Wale said.

According to him, the investment was used to cover a range of business expenses, including the creation of a mobile application, the purchase of multiple vehicles, and promotional activities.

Shatta Wale also revealed that contrary to his public image, he is a caring individual who deserves kindness in return.