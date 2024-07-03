Nigeria: Govt Sets 3-Month Target to Deliver Renewed Hope Housing Estate in Delta

The federal government has started the construction of the Renewed Hope Housing project in Delta State with a three-month completion deadline.

"Under the renewed hope agenda, we are implementing a zero tolerance for uncompleted projects," said the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, who performed the ground-breaking of the 250-housing-unit Renewed Hope Estate in Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

The minister charged the contractors, Messrs Good News Creative Ideas Ltd; Messrs First Class Capital Projects Ltd; and Messrs Gozcom Investment Ltd, "to ensure that they build according to specifications. I want to emphasise in very strong terms that we will not tolerate substandard work from any developer, and we will explore all necessary legal means, to ensure that they deliver as per the contract. If you collect government money, you must do the work.

"We also want the developers to adhere to the timeline and finish within three months so that we can begin the process of getting Delta indigenes to purchase and move in."

He said the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development is very particular about giving Nigerians value for money. "We are diligently funding these projects from the N50 billion 2023 Supplementary Budget that Mr. President approved for the Ministry to ensure sustainability, quality, and geographic spread.

"It is important to say that the provision of land in a good location and at no cost is a key condition for siting Renewed Hope Housing Projects. The 12 states covered under this 2023 supplementary budget are those that first provided land. I want to assure that states that have not been covered will be included in the Ministry's 2024 Budget on a first-come, first-served basis, on the condition that they provide land at no cost to enhance affordability."

He lauded the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, "for promptly granting our request for the provision of land at no cost. This singular action has helped us reduce as much as 30% of the cost of the units in this estate for the benefit of potential homeowners. This is a dividend of responsible governance, and I applaud Your Excellency for this."

The minister said the event was a continuation of the nationwide groundbreaking exercise for housing projects under the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme of the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, which President Bola Ahmed Tinubu launched in February, this year, with the commissioning of a 3,112-housing unit in Karsana, Abuja.

"Under Phase One of this programme, we plan to deliver a total of 50,000 housing units across Nigeria. This includes 7 Renewed Hope Cities that will have between 500 and 1,000 housing units per site in each of the six geopolitical zones in the country and the FCT, while the Renewed Hope Estates will have 250 units per site in the remaining 30 states.

"With this housing programme, we plan to unlock the massive potential of housing development to create jobs, uplift lives, and boost economic development. This is in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President to stimulate inclusive growth, lift 100 million nigerians out of poverty, and build a $1 trillion economy."

He said the federal government embarked on the first leg of this exercise with the groundbreaking of 1,500 housing units in the northern part of the country.

"This includes 250-housing-unit Renewed Hope Estates, one each in Katsina, Yobe, Gombe, and Sokoto, and a 500-housing unit Renewed Hope City in Kano. Work is currently ongoing at each of these sites, and our plan is to have all of them completed within the next couple of months and made available to Nigerians in line with Mr. President's desire to provide quality housing for all Nigerians.

"This second leg will see us break ground for a total of 2,000 Renewed Hope Housing Units across eight states in the South and North Central. We started on Wednesday with 250 units in Ebonyi; Thursday we were in Abia for another 250 units, yesterday we were in Akwa Ibom for another 250 units and today we are happy to be here in Delta to flag off another 250 units. Next week we will proceed to Osun, Oyo, Benue, and Nasarawa states for 250 housing units in each of these states.

"This estate comprises 50 units of 1-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, 150 units of 2-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, and 50 units of 3-bedroom semi-detached bungalows.

"We have designed these housing units in a way that makes them affordable for people to acquire by using organic designs to allow for future expansion as the income of beneficiaries increases. This means that a 1-bedroom unit can be expanded to 2 bedrooms, and a 2-bedroom unit can also be expanded to 3 bedrooms as the owner's financial situation improves or their family grows."

To ensure affordability, the minister said, "We have created different options to enable everyone who has a source of income and livelihood to own these homes when they are completed. These include single-digit mortgage loans that beneficiaries can repay over 30 years, rent-to-own schemes provided by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, and outright purchase options for those who can afford to pay upfront."

According to Arc. Dangiwa, "Statistics show that the construction of one housing unit creates an average of 25 direct and indirect jobs. So, for these 250 housing units in Delta, we hope to create jobs for over 6,500 people in various trades, from professionals like architects, civil engineers, and mechanical engineers to masons, plumbers, tilers, electricians, and laborers. We have seen unskilled workers at sites earning as much as N35,000 per week, at an average of N5,000 per day. This amounts to about N140,000 per month.

"This is in addition to the economic activities, including those selling food, supplying blocks, and providing building materials. The value chain effect of construction work on this site is significant and creates a positive economic impact."

The Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. (Elder) Sheriff F.O Oborevwori said the state government "is proud to partner with the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, on the Renewed Hopes Cities and Estates Programme. Today, we are flagging off the construction of 250 housing units here in Warri, which will assist in tackling the housing deficit in the Warri metropolis."

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Chief (Sir) Monday John Onyeme, said, "It was without hesitation that I approved this land measuring 25 hectares for this laudable project. I pledged to give our people meaningful development as contained in our MORE agenda, and we are irrevocably committed to doing whatever it requires to deliver on that mandate. As I have always said, I am a governor for all Deltans, and it is my firm conviction that governance should be divorced from partisan politics for our people to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

"We are grateful to the federal government for including our state among the thirteen states for the commencement of the Renewed Hope Housing Estate Project.

"I am very pleased with this project, which will help to ameliorate the housing deficit not just in the country but also in Delta State. As everyone here knows, access to affordable housing in Nigeria is a recurring problem worsened by a rapidly growing population, inflation, poverty, and a lack of access to mortgage finance. The problems range from shortage, affordability, quality, and accessibility. As a result, many urban dwellers face the risks of displacement, homelessness, and social exclusion."

He said, "However, I must point out that the government alone cannot get the job done. It requires the involvement and collaboration of the private sector, especially property developers and the financial sector. One of the most critical roles of capital markets in the provision of affordable housing is to provide financing for the construction or renovation of low-income housing projects. This financing can come in debt (mortgages or bonds) or equity (private investment in affordable housing funds).

"As a government, we are committed to facilitating easy acquisition of land for investment purposes because access to affordable land is one of the major obstacles to the provision of affordable housing in Nigeria. The 2018 Delta State Public and Private Properties Protection Law criminalises forceful entry and illegal occupation of public and private landed properties, violent and fraudulent conducts in relation to public and private landed properties. The law prescribes various terms of imprisonment and fines for any person who forcefully and unlawfully trespasses or invades another person's property. Through this law, we have taken care of the Deve (omonile) syndrome, which was a major impediment to land acquisition for business and private development."

Also, the Chief Executive Officer of Goodnews Creative Ideas, Prince Sam Ogrih lauded the federal government, Delta State Governor for the project.

Ogrih said, "We deeply appreciate the federal government's extension of the Renewed Hope Cities and Estate programmes to Delta State, which is to initiate the construction of 250 units of semi detached bungalows of various sizes in our state.

"Today marks a momentous occasion as we carry out the grand, Renewed Hope Cities and Estate Programs in Delta State with sincere appreciation for the allocation of resources by the federal government for this programme in our area.

"Honorable minister, your selection of Delta State underscores your compassion for its residents and your unwavering dedication for excellence. Your leadership is a testament to your suitability for this endeavor, it's evident that optimal outcomes are achieved and individuals are matched with roles that line with their skills and expertise. Honorable minister, you execute this principle consistently, demonstrating professional acumen in your endeavors.

I also wish to laud the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. (Elder) Sheriff F.O Oborevwori for his visionary decision to procure 50 hectares of land enabling the commencement of construction on the initial 25 hectares today. The proactive step underscores his commitment, dedication and proactive approach towards enhancing the wellbeing of the people of Delta State.

"I extend my deepest appreciation to all stakeholders, especially our host community and partners involved in this transformative project. Together we are shaping a brighter future for Delta State and I am confident that the Renewed Hope Housing Estate programme will stand as a testament to our collective efforts in advancing sustainable urban development and providing quality housing solutions for our community."