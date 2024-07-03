Côte D'ivoire Hosts The First International Extractive And Energy Resources Exhibition (SIREXE) In Abidjan

The Ministry of Mines, Petroleum and Energy of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire is pleased to announce the first edition of the International Extractive and Energy Resources Exhibition (SIREXE), approved by the Council of Ministers on 17 April. Under the theme "Sustainable development of extractive and energy industries: what policies and strategies?", SIREXE 2024 will be held from 27 November to 2 December 2024 at the Parc des Expositions. This event will bring together actors from the mining, petroleum, and energy sectors from around the world, offering unique opportunities for collaboration, exchange, and investment for industry leaders and sustainable growth for African economies.

Organised under the patronage of the Prime Minister of Côte d'Ivoire, Mr. Robert Beugré Mambé, the SIREXE 2024 will bring together experts and leaders from the mining, petroleum, and energy sectors from across the globe, including Africa, Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania. Norway, renowned for its expertise in hydrocarbons and energy technologies, will be the guest country of honour at this inaugural edition.

The exhibition aims to encourage private international, regional, and national investments in the extractive and energy resource sectors on the continent by creating a platform for exchange, collaboration, and investment for industry leaders in Africa and globally. The Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Mr. Sangafowa-Coulibaly, emphasised: "We must highlight the continent's potential and attract investments to stimulate our economies."

This major initiative aligns with the vision of the President of the Republic, His Excellency Mr. Alassane Ouattara, who stated during his national address on 18 June 2024: "The exceptional wealth of our subsoil, notably in gold and manganese, as well as the promising potential for the exploitation of strategic minerals such as nickel, coltan, and lithium, must be the driver of sustained and sustainable growth for our economy." He added: "Our country's industrial potential will be reinforced by the recent discovery of the Baleine and Calao oil and gas fields, the largest ever discovered in the country. These fields will help achieve our ambition to make Côte d'Ivoire an energy powerhouse and a hub in the sub-region, while ensuring environmental protection."

SIREXE 2024 will also open its doors to the public, offering the Ivorian, African, and global populations a unique opportunity to learn about the issues facing the extractive and energy sectors worldwide, particularly in Africa and Côte d'Ivoire, through engaging activities and interactive presentations.

Promoting local content will be a central focus of this first edition, with the dual objective of presenting career opportunities in these sectors for Ivorian youth and unveiling business opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

The Minister of Mines, Petroleum, and Energy of Côte d'Ivoire, Mr. Sangafowa-Coulibaly, warmly invites all industry stakeholders, African countries, other continents, international entities, and the public to participate in this major event. Come discover, exchange, and forge strategic partnerships that will shape the future of the extractive and energy industries in Africa and beyond.

ABOUT SIREXE

For the first time in Africa, an international exhibition will bring together the three sectors of Mining, Petroleum, and Energy. Organised every two years, SIREXE aims to become the essential platform for exchange, collaboration, and investment for all actors in the mining, hydrocarbon, and energy sectors in Africa and globally. It will allow companies, investors, and policymakers to meet, share their experiences, and forge new South-South and North-South partnerships. The first edition of SIREXE will be held from 27 November to 2 December 2024. Under the patronage of the Prime Minister of Côte d'Ivoire, Mr. Robert Beugré Mambé, SIREXE is an initiative of the Ministry of Mines,Petroleum, and Energy. The event will meet the quality standards of the largest international exhibitions. Exhibitors and visitors to SIREXE 2024 will benefit from the brand-new facilities of the Parc des Expositions d'Abidjan.