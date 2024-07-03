Ghana: Sarkodie Will Not Perform At Olympics Opening - DJ Mensah Clarifies

Ghanaian disc jockey and official DJ for Sarkodie, has clarified his previous statement regarding Sarkodie's performance at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, providing updated information and correcting the initial announcement.

The Accra Times reported an earlier statement from Sarkodie's official DJ that suggested that the artiste is scheduled for a performance at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

In a post released on X (formerly known as Twitter), DJ Mensah attempted to correct the misunderstanding about their upcoming schedules, stating that Sarkodie is scheduled to perform at an event in Paris around the same time as the Olympics, but he is not billed to perform at the Olympic Games' opening ceremony.

"Let me clarify this before I'm misinterpreted: There 'MIGHT' be an event in Paris around the same time the Olympics is happening, but it's *NOT* during the opening ceremony. This is to provide more clarification on what is circulating."

Let me clarify this before I'm misinterpreted: There "MIGHT" be an event in Paris around the same time the Olympics is happening, but it's *NOT" during the opening ceremony. This is to provide more clarification on what is circulating.-- DJ MENSAH (@DJMENSAH1) July 2, 2024

Background

In a recent interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio, DJ Mensah revealed an array of concerts featuring himself and Sarkodie. However, he has now clarified that one of the concerts he mentioned, which made headlines to suggest that Sarkodie will perform at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, was incorrectly stated.

He noted that Sarkodie is actually scheduled to perform at a separate event in Paris around the same time as the Olympics, but not during the opening ceremony as presumed.