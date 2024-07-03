Nigeria: #spotcheck - Striking Online Photo Shows New York City, Not Lagos, Nigeria

3 July 2024
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Muktar Balogun

#SPOTCHECK: Striking online photo shows New York City, not Lagos, Nigeria

The state of Lagos, in the southwest of the country, is home to Nigeria's largest city of the same name.

As well as being the most populous, Lagos is the country's economic and cultural hub, playing a key role in both local and international trade.

In this context, in May 2024, a user on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, shared a photo claiming it was of Lagos at night from space.

"Wow. Lagos as seen from space. Beautiful Yoruba city," the user told his 92,000 followers.

Some X users asked for the claim to be verified, while others dismissed the photo.

But does the photo show what it says?

New York City, not Lagos

A reverse image search of the photo led us to a post on idea-sharing platform Pinterest by The Real Deal, a website that focuses on real estate. Here the photo is identified as being New York City.

Googling the photo led us to a website called Science Photo Gallery, where the same photo was captioned "New York at night, ISS image. Photographed on 18th October 2015 by astronauts on the International Space Station".

We found the same photo taken in March 2013 by the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Reaction farming on X

Reaction farming is a tactic used by social media users to create viral moments that generate reactions and therefore financial benefit.

X currently runs a monetisation programme where users earn money from interaction on the platform.

Judging by the other posts on the account, the user who claimed it was Lagos probably took the photo from the viral post to get reactions.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.