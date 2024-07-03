Nigeria: Three-Month-Old Baby Abandoned in Front of School

The police said the baby was picked up by a good Samaritan and brought to their station.

A three-month-old baby abandoned in front of a college in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, has been picked up by a good Samaritan.

The baby was abandoned in front of the Oraukwu Boys Technical College in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the man who picked up the baby brought him to Eziowelle Divisional Police Headquarters.

Eziowelle is a neighbouring community to Oraukwu in the same council area.

Efforts to trace the baby's parents or relatives have been unsuccessful, the police said.

"The police have handed over the baby to the Director of the Welfare Department Idemili North Local Government Area for safe custody," Mr Ikenga said.

The police spokesperson urged residents who can assist the police in identifying the parents and reuniting the baby with the parents to visit the police facility.

Not the first time

This is not the first time a newborn baby would be abandoned in Anambra State.

The latest development occurred exactly one month after a yet-to-be-identified woman dumped her one-day-old baby in a heap of refuse along the road in Awka, the state capital.