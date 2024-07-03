Ghana: Plastic Manufacturers Association Announce July 10 Demo

They claim the Ministry of Finance has yet to respond to a letter of request for a meeting, since April 2024.

The Ghana Plastic Manufacturers Association (GPMA) has scheduled a demonstration for Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

According to a press release signed by the President of the Association, Ebow Botwe, on July 1, 2024, they are staging the demonstration to show their intense dissatisfaction with the government's decision to impose a 5% excise tax on all plastic products manufactured locally.

"GPMA in collaboration with its partners i.e National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers and the Plastic Sellers Association of Ghana wishes to inform you of our intention to embark on a joint peaceful and lawful demonstration on the imposition of 5% Excise Tax on all locally manufactured plastic products," the statement read.

Last month, the association gave a notice that it would suspend production for a week if the Ministry of Finance fails to engage in consultations with them regarding the implementation of the 5% excise tax, as requested.

They claim the Ministry of Finance has yet to respond to a letter of request for a meeting, since April 2024.

The demonstration will start at Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, march through to Accra Technical University, and conclude at the Ministry of Finance.