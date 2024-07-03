Ghana: Plastic Manufacturers Association Announce July 10 Demo

2 July 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Nii Marmah Boye

They claim the Ministry of Finance has yet to respond to a letter of request for a meeting, since April 2024.

The Ghana Plastic Manufacturers Association (GPMA) has scheduled a demonstration for Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

According to a press release signed by the President of the Association, Ebow Botwe, on July 1, 2024, they are staging the demonstration to show their intense dissatisfaction with the government's decision to impose a 5% excise tax on all plastic products manufactured locally.

"GPMA in collaboration with its partners i.e National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers and the Plastic Sellers Association of Ghana wishes to inform you of our intention to embark on a joint peaceful and lawful demonstration on the imposition of 5% Excise Tax on all locally manufactured plastic products," the statement read.

Last month, the association gave a notice that it would suspend production for a week if the Ministry of Finance fails to engage in consultations with them regarding the implementation of the 5% excise tax, as requested.

They claim the Ministry of Finance has yet to respond to a letter of request for a meeting, since April 2024.

The demonstration will start at Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, march through to Accra Technical University, and conclude at the Ministry of Finance.

Read the original article on Accra Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Accra Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.