Ghana: Mof-UG Maiden Quarterly Economic Roundtable Today

3 July 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the University of Ghana, is set to host the inaugural Quarterly Economic Roundtable (QER) today, at the ISSER Conference Hall, University of Ghana.

This initiative aims to bridge the gap between policymakers and academia, fostering research-driven and evidence-based policy formulation.

The maiden event will focus on "Restoring Macroeconomic Stability," addressing critical aspects of fiscal, debt, and monetary policies. Distinguished panellists from government, academia, and civil society will lead robust discussions on these issues.

A Policy Advisor at the Ministry of Finance, Dr Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu, in an interview with journalists emphasized the significance of the QER, stating, "the Quarterly Economic Roundtable is a significant step towards integrating academic research with policy formulation. By creating a platform for dialogue, we can ensure that our policies are not only innovative but also grounded in rigorous research."

The first panel will explore the role of fiscal policy in macroeconomic stability, whilst the second panel will address debt management and its economic implications.

The third panel will focus on monetary policy, analysing the central bank's inflation-targeting regime and exploring measures to stabilise the Cedi.

Invitations have been extended to representatives from various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), civil society groups, and industry players. The event will be livestreamed via the Ministry of Finance and University of Ghana Facebook pages.

Professor Peter Quartey, Director of ISSER, in an interview highlighted the importance of the programme and stressed that discussions would not be talk as usual, but feed into policy formulation at the highest level of government

