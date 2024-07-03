Ghana: Amend the Constitution to Allow Chiefs to Engage in Politics - Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament argues that although the 1992 Constitution has stabilized democracy in Ghana, it should be refined to allow chiefs to participate in active politics.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has suggested that chiefs in Ghana should be permitted to participate in active politics.

Paying a courtesy call on Asantehene Otumfuor Osei Tutu II on June 30, 2024, Alban Bagbin said the chieftaincy institution must not be prevented from taking its rightful position to contribute effectively to the governance of the country.

"I disagree with those who say that our chiefs should not participate in active politics, politics is about development, the chief leads the development and you say they should not participate in it yet the politicians every day are knocking at their doors," Bagbin said.

Article 276 of the 1992 Constitution currently prohibits chiefs from engaging in active party politics, however, Bagbin argues that this provision hinders development and needs to be amended.

"The 1992 Constitution has stabilized democracy in Ghana but there is a lot for us to do to refine it to better suit our situation. I want to call on the future government to take this seriously, we need to amend the 1992 Constitution," he said.

Alban Bagbin also revealed that Ghana's parliament has become a model for many parliaments worldwide as South Africa serves as one of the countries seeking to emulate Ghana's effective handling of the challenges of a hung parliament.

The visit marked the beginning of the 30th anniversary celebrations in the Ashanti region, featuring a public lecture at KNUST's Great Hall. Alban Bagbin used the opportunity to express gratitude to Otumfuor for his wise guidance and pledged to maintain transparency and accountability as he leads the 8th Parliament.

The Asantehene Otumfuor Osei Tutu II on his side, cautioned politicians against prioritizing wealth in elections, promoting corruption. Instead, he encouraged MPs to stay connected with their constituents.

The Speaker of Parliament was accompanied by his wife, the Second Deputy Speaker, regional MPs, the Clerk to Parliament, two Deputy Clerks, and other Parliamentary Service staff.