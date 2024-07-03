Liberia: LIS Appeals for Funding to Train Additional Officers

Monrovia — The Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) Commissioner General Stephen Zargo, has appealed to the government for financial support to train an additional 500 officers.

Zargo said Tuesday, July 2, 2024, that the training is needed to enhance LIS capacity to manage the country's border security effectively.

During a regular press briefing at the Ministry of Information in Monrovia, Commissioner Zargo highlighted the LIS's ongoing challenges.

Zargo emphasized a continued struggle with logistical issues, poor infrastructure, and severe manpower shortages.

To meet its operational benchmarks and strengthen border points with neighboring countries, Mr. Zargo said the government needs to allocate logistical and financial support for training 300 to 500 additional officers.

Over the weekend, LIS graduated 182 officers in Gbarnga, Bong County after a specialized in-service training under the theme "LIS, Spirited and Rejuvenated to Serve."

He noted that the number of officers is insufficient to meet the benchmarks set by the LIS.

He stressed the need to train 300 to 500 additional officers to meet the benchmark.

The LIS chief acknowledged the ongoing efforts to address these challenges, citing collaborations with international partners like the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

Despite achieving milestones under his administration, he stressed the need for financial assistance from the national government to bridge existing manpower gaps.

With adequate resources, Commissioner General Zargo expressed optimism that the proposed training could commence at the LIS specialized academy in Foya, Lofa County.

The appeal by the LIS Commissioner General underscores the agency's commitment to fortifying Liberia's border security amid multifaceted challenges.

It is hoped that the government will heed this call and allocate the necessary funds to support the training and deployment of additional immigration officers.