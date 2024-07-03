Nigeria: Worker Docked for Allegedly Gambling With Employer's N900k in Lagos

A super market employee, Abiola Agbaje, on Tuesday pleaded guilty before an Ejigbo Magistrates' Court, for allegedly gambling with his employer's N900,000 without his consent.

Agbaje, 23, whose address was not provided, is standing trial on a two-count charge of stealing and breach of the peace.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 26, at about 2:00 p.m., at No. 1, Rasaki Tijan Street, Igando, ikotun, Lagos.

Aigbokhan said that the defendant used the sum of N900, 000 belonging to his employer, one Mr Yemi Liasu, to play Bet Naija game.

According to him, the defendant used the money without the consent of his employer, adding that the defendant acted in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 168(d) and 287(7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The Magistrate, Miss K. A. Ariyo, adjourned the case until July 12 for review of facts and sentencing.

Vanguard News