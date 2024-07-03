Nigeria: Worker Docked for Allegedly Gambling With Employer's N900k in Lagos

3 July 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

A super market employee, Abiola Agbaje, on Tuesday pleaded guilty before an Ejigbo Magistrates' Court, for allegedly gambling with his employer's N900,000 without his consent.

Agbaje, 23, whose address was not provided, is standing trial on a two-count charge of stealing and breach of the peace.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 26, at about 2:00 p.m., at No. 1, Rasaki Tijan Street, Igando, ikotun, Lagos.

Aigbokhan said that the defendant used the sum of N900, 000 belonging to his employer, one Mr Yemi Liasu, to play Bet Naija game.

According to him, the defendant used the money without the consent of his employer, adding that the defendant acted in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 168(d) and 287(7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The Magistrate, Miss K. A. Ariyo, adjourned the case until July 12 for review of facts and sentencing.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.