Ghana: Reviving Ghanaian Fashion - the Digital Transformation of Dan Morton Tailors

In the heart of Accra's vibrant Klottey Korle Municipality, Asylum Down has been home to a fashion institution that has been dazzling the world with its exquisite craftsmanship and timeless elegance for over seven decades. Dan Morton Tailors Limited, an illustrious brand with a storied past, has been a cornerstone of Ghanaian fashion since the 1950s, weaving a legacy that is as rich as it is resilient.

Founded by the visionary Dan Morton, a pioneer who revolutionized the art of tailoring in Ghana, and now helmed by his successors, Cecil and Henry Morton, this legendary tailoring house is not only safeguarding a treasured heritage but also propelling itself into the future with a groundbreaking digital evolution that is redefining the face of fashion in West Africa.

Tailoring Excellence Defined

Speaking in an interview with Cecil Morton, the Managing Partner of Dan Morton Tailors Limited, he shared insights into the meticulous processes involved in creating bespoke pieces, highlighting his creative approach.

"I begin by meticulously selecting a pre-designed pattern, carefully choosing the one that will serve as the foundation for my craft. Unlike some who hastily skip this crucial step, I firmly believe that pattern cutting is the backbone of exceptional tailoring," he said. "It's the key to achieving a precise fit, a quality finish, and a garment that exudes excellence. Unfortunately, this attention to detail, this dedication to craftsmanship, is a dying art among many young tailors in Ghana's fashion industry, where speed and convenience often take precedence over skill and precision."

Legacy of Craft

With a rich history and a passion for excellence, Dan Morton Tailors Limited has been weaving magic into every thread. Their exquisite designs, crafted with love and care, have captured the hearts of fashion enthusiasts worldwide. And now, they're taking their legacy to the next level by embracing digital technology.

MAaster of Arts students in Media and Digital Communication Management at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) had the privilege of collaborating with the brand to enhance its online presence. This collaboration has resulted in a striking digital transformation for Dan Morton Tailors Limited. The project encompassed designing a captivating logo, increasing social media visibility, and creating a stunning website that showcases their breathtaking designs, exceptional craftsmanship, and the story of their remarkable journey.

Global Recognition Soars

The response has been overwhelming. Website traffic has soared, social media engagement is thriving, and customer inquiries are pouring in. Most importantly, Dan Morton Tailors Limited's unique, handcrafted designs are now being appreciated by a global audience. People from all over the world are falling in love with their stunning suits, kaftans, and men's shirts.

Dan Morton Tailors Limited's story is a testament to the power of tradition, innovation, and passion. By embracing digital technology, this 70-year-old brand has proven that, with hard work and dedication, anything is possible. And the world can't wait to see what the future holds for this fashion legacy.

This article was crafted by Group 1 of the MA in Media and Digital Communication Management students at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), Weekend Session.