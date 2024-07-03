Ghana: Elections 2024 - Group Attempts to Jeopardize Napo's NEC Endorsement

The hitherto unknown group marched to Dr. Bawumia's campaign office in Kumasi on July 1 to request a running mate who embodies humility and approachability for the Party's Flagbearer.

With barely 72 hours for Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh to know his fate before NPP's Sanhedrin - National Executive Council (NEC), whether he becomes the running mate of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia or not, there has been a demonstration in Kumasi against him.

The demonstrators calling themselves the Concerned NPP Grassroot and Executives Group are calling the NEC not to endorse the nomination of Dr Opoku Prempeh as the Party's running mate for the December 7 elections.

The hitherto unknown group marched to Dr Bawumia's campaign office in Kumasi on July 1 to request a running mate who embodies humility and approachability for the Party's Flagbearer.

They expressed concerns about the Energy Minister's suitability for this role. The National Executive Council (NEC) will discuss the Flagbearer's selection on July 4. The petition from the group was received by the Ashanti Regional Communications Officer of the NPP, Paul Yandoh, who assured them that it would be forwarded to the Party's leadership for the necessary action.

In a related development the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama and former Chief Executive Officer of Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu, has appealed to NPP members, supporters, sympathisers, and the general public to fully support the Bawumia/NAPO ticket for the 2024 elections. '

In a press statement, he said he had already congratulated Dr. Opoku-Prempeh on his nomination by the Flagbearer and Leader of the NPP.

"I have already congratulated Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) on his nomination and have pledged my unflinching support. We shall together prosecute the Breaking-The-8 Agenda," Dr Kwabena Kokofu said.

He advised NPP members to unite and work towards winning the 2024 elections, pointing out the importance of reconciling and energizing the party's base to secure victory in the upcoming general elections.

"Let us all rally behind the Flagbearer and the Running Mate in unity. Reconciling and energizing the rank and file remains the only sure way to clinch victory in the general elections come 2024. Once again, IT IS POSSIBLE!!!", the former Bantama MP said.

According to him, Dr Bawumia's choice of running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, has garnered significant support, and the party is gearing up to kick-start the campaign to break the 8-year cycle of governance following the finalization of the nomination.

On his part, Political Science Lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Dr. Isaac Brako, said Dr Opoku Prempeh's royal connection would be an advantage to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 polls if he was accepted as the Party's running mate.

"Dr. Bawumia's decision to choose his running mate from the Ashanti Region, specifically from the Manhyia Royal Palace, was a strategic move to maximize votes in the party's stronghold. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh's competence on numerous occasions makes him the best choice to partner with Dr. Bawumia", Dr Brako said on the radio.

The National Youth Wing of the NPP on its part has earlier called on Dr Bawumia to select Energy Minister and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, as his running mate.

According to the Deputy National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Isaac Jay Nii Amahtey Hyde, NAPO's track record and ability to deliver make him the best choice. They believe he has the charisma to energize the base and the negotiation skills to engage various stakeholders effectively.

"NAPO answers the concerns of Ghanaians today, just like our current flagbearer resonated with voters in 2016 and 2020 on matters of the Economy. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has demonstrated over time his ability to cause change and deliver when it matters most. As a National Officer of the party, I've touched base with the grassroots and there's no one in the NPP today whose charisma energizes the base more than NAPO"